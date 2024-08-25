Victim in wrong-way crash on Henry Hudson Parkway was supposed to get married Sunday

Lucy Yang has more from the vigil in Bergenfield, New Jersey.

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- There is no consolation for Shauntea Weaver.

Weaver was supposed to get married Sunday in a beautiful ceremony - except a nightmare intercepted her walk down the aisle.

Just before 2:20 a.m. Saturday, police say a pick-up truck was going the wrong way on the Henry Hudson Parkway, traveling southbound on the northbound lanes. Around 165th Street in Washington Heights, tragedy struck when the truck crashed head-on into a Dodge sedan, killing both in the sedan.

The driver, Kirk Walker, Jr., who was supposed to get married - and his 40-year-old cousin.

"I feel like I'm watching a fictitious TV show. Doesn't seem real to me," said Weaver.

Authorities say both occupants of the pick-up fled the scene. One was caught. The driver is still at large.

All this leaving a bride without a groom - and two families without comfort.

"I have faith in God. I hope you suffer the way I'm suffering," Weaver adds.

Family and friends gathered in Bergenfield, New Jersey to offer support and condolences on Sunday instead of showering the couple with best wishes for a long and happy marriage.

Walker Jr. has three children, who are now without a father.

