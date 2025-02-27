Firefighters battling 3-alarm fire in Washington Heights, FDNY says

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS (WABC) -- Firefighters are battling a 3-alarm fire in Washington Heights on Wednesday night.

FDNY officials said the fire was reported just before 6 p.m. at 598 W 91 Street between Audubon Ave and St. Nicholas Ave.

The fire was reported on the second floor of a six-story building, fire officials said.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries, officials said.

Fire operations are ongoing.

