Firefighters battling 3-alarm fire in Washington Heights, FDNY says

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS (WABC) -- Firefighters are battling a 3-alarm fire in Washington Heights on Wednesday night.
FDNY officials said the fire was reported just before 6 p.m. at 598 W 91 Street between Audubon Ave and St. Nicholas Ave.
The fire was reported on the second floor of a six-story building, fire officials said.
One firefighter suffered minor injuries, officials said.
Fire operations are ongoing.
