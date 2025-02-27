24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Firefighters battling 3-alarm fire in Washington Heights, FDNY says

WABC logo
Thursday, February 27, 2025 2:04AM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
Stream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS (WABC) -- Firefighters are battling a 3-alarm fire in Washington Heights on Wednesday night.

FDNY officials said the fire was reported just before 6 p.m. at 598 W 91 Street between Audubon Ave and St. Nicholas Ave.

The fire was reported on the second floor of a six-story building, fire officials said.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries, officials said.

Fire operations are ongoing.


* Get Eyewitness News Delivered


* Follow us on YouTube


* More local news


* Send us a news tip


* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Copyright © 2025 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW