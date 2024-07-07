NYPD searching for suspects wanted in fatal stabbing of 20-year-old in Washington Heights, Manhattan

The NYPD is searching for two men accused of fatally stabbing a 20-year-old in Washington Heights last week.

The NYPD is searching for two men accused of fatally stabbing a 20-year-old in Washington Heights last week.

The NYPD is searching for two men accused of fatally stabbing a 20-year-old in Washington Heights last week.

The NYPD is searching for two men accused of fatally stabbing a 20-year-old in Washington Heights last week.

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD released surveillance video of the two individuals wanted in the fatal stabbing of a 20-year-old man in Manhattan last week.

Police responded to the scene near Saint Nicholas Avenue and West 185th Street around 3 a.m. on July 2.

Upon arrival, officers found 20-year-old Mateo Solis of Manhattan with a stab wound to his back. First responders transported the victim to Harlem Hospital Center, where medical staff pronounced him dead.

According to the NYPD, both suspects are about 5 feet 7 inches tall with a light complexion and medium build.

One suspect was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black sweatpants. Police say the other suspect was wearing a black baseball cap, gray t-shirt and gray pants.

Investigators are still trying to determine the motive for the stabbing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477)

N.J. Burkett has the latest.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.