Cyclist killed by driver fleeing traffic stop in Washington Heights, NYPD says

Cyclist killed by driver fleeing traffic stop, police say The accident happened Saturday night in Washington Heights

Cyclist killed by driver fleeing traffic stop, police say The accident happened Saturday night in Washington Heights

Cyclist killed by driver fleeing traffic stop, police say The accident happened Saturday night in Washington Heights

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A minivan fleeing a traffic stop struck and killed a 28-year-old cyclist in Washington Heights, police say.

The accident happened at 9:42 p.m. Saturday at 155 Street and Broadway.

Investigators say the blue Toyota minivan was traveling eastbound on 155 Street at a high rate of speed when the driver struck the man on the bicycle.

The minivan fled the scene.

The victim was pronounced dead at Harlem Hospital.

No further details were immediately available.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.