Water main break in Riverside, Bronx floods construction site

RIVERSIDE, Bronx (WABC) -- Emergency units were called to a water main break in Riverdale, Bronx late Wednesday morning.

Citizen app video taken from a construction site by Van Cortlandt Park shows water turning the building zone into a churning, muddy swimming pool.

Crews are on the scene to clean up the mess as water continues to flood the area.

No information has been released yet on the cause of the break.