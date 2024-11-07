Water main break spews mud all over Richmond Hill, Queens street

RICHMOND HILL, Queens (WABC) -- Water is spewing from a Richmond Hill, Queens, street after a gas line blew during construction.
Workers from National Grid were fixing a high-pressure gas line on 101st Avenue sometime after 6 a.m. Thursday.
As crews were making repairs, the line, which was corroded, failed, bursting a water line.
The high pressure from the gas then sent the mud and water spewing out of the hole into the air and the street.
DEP workers will have to shut the water and gas off before they can repair the line.
FDNY is monitoring the gas pressure on the industrial block and the surrounding neighborhood.
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.