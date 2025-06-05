'Wednesday' actor Luis Guzmán crowned King of National Puerto Rican Day Parade

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Lauded film and television actor Luis Guzmán has been dubbed King of the 2025 National Puerto Rican Day Parade. Guzmán will lead the march up Fifth Avenue along with fellow honorees Olga Tañón (Queen), Gina Rodriguez (Madrina), and Elvis Crespo (Padrino).

"I'm like a kid in the candy store, you know. I am so blessed, so honored. I am humbled by it all," Guzmán told Eyewitness News.

Guzmán's acting career spans over 40 years.

The 68-year-old actor currently stars as Gomez Addams in Netflix's hit series "Wednesday" and is also known for roles in "Shameless," "Godfather of Harlem," "Perpetual Grace, LTD.," "Out of Sight," "The Limey," "Traffic," "Boogie Nights," "Magnolia," and "Punch-Drunk Love."

Guzmán, who hails from Cayey, Puerto Rico, was raised on Manhattan's Lower East Side.

Miguel Piñero, an actor who also co-founded the influential Nuyorican Poets Café, encouraged Guzmán to pursue a role in an upcoming television show.

"Three weeks later I am co-starring with him in the season premiere of 'Miami Vice,'" Guzmán said.

From there, Guzmán's career took off.

Most recently, he's enjoyed playing Gomez Addams in "The Addams Family" spinoff "Wednesday." Its second season premieres in August.

"The Gomez Addams? The one that I used to watch in black-and-white when I was a kid? The one that Raul Julia did? I was like wow...wow," Guzmán said.

The National Puerto Rican Day Parade will march up New York City's Fifth Avenue on Sunday, June 8.

The annual parade is the U.S. mainland's largest celebration of Puerto Rican heritage and accomplishments and honors cultural preservation and collective legacy.

The 2025 parade theme, Plantando Bandera (Planting Roots), recognizes how Puerto Rican communities across the diaspora have established deep roots and positively contributed to their communities, locally, nationally and globally.

