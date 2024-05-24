What's up this weekend? Events for 5/24 - 5/27

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for Memorial Day Weekend? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!
Saturday, May 25
Pier 88 and Pier 90
9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
https://cnrma.cnic.navy.mil/Portals/81/CNRMA/FWNY/Manhattan%20Tours%20Landscape.png?ver=2oZrBvv5GIeFkg0dDeFZBw%3d%3d
Saturday, May 25
Astor Place
10am-6pm
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dragon-fest-new-york-2024-6-tickets-906051573647?aff=erelexpmlt
Saturday, May 25 - Monday, May 27
Brooklyn, NY
Bazaar - https://www.bam.org/bazaar
https://www.bam.org/danceafrica-workshops-and-classes
Friday, May 24 - Sunday, May 26
On the beach at Rio Grande Avenue, Wildwood
Also inside the Wildwoods Convention Center
Friday, May 24, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26, 2 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Monday, May 27 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
https://www.woodbridgecenter.com/event/Woodbridge-Center-Carnival/2145582896/
