What's up this weekend? Events for 5/24 - 5/27

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for Memorial Day Weekend? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!

Fleet Week Public Ship Tours

Saturday, May 25

Pier 88 and Pier 90

9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

https://cnrma.cnic.navy.mil/Portals/81/CNRMA/FWNY/Manhattan%20Tours%20Landscape.png?ver=2oZrBvv5GIeFkg0dDeFZBw%3d%3d

Dragon Fest

Saturday, May 25

Astor Place

10am-6pm

https://www.dragonfests.com/

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dragon-fest-new-york-2024-6-tickets-906051573647?aff=erelexpmlt

BAM Dance Africa

Saturday, May 25 - Monday, May 27

Brooklyn, NY

Bazaar - https://www.bam.org/bazaar

https://www.bam.org/danceafrica-workshops-and-classes

Wildwood International Kite Festival

Friday, May 24 - Sunday, May 26

On the beach at Rio Grande Avenue, Wildwood

Also inside the Wildwoods Convention Center

https://www.skyfestivals.com/

Woodbridge Center Carnival

Friday, May 24, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26, 2 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Monday, May 27 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

https://www.woodbridgecenter.com/event/Woodbridge-Center-Carnival/2145582896/

