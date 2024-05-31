What's up this weekend? Events for 6/1 - 6/2

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for this weekend? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!

Wonderland Nights

New York Botanical Gardens

Now-October 27

https://www.nybg.org/event/wonderland-curious-nature/?keyword=tickets &gad_source=1 &gclid=Cj0KCQjw6uWyBhD1ARIsAIMcADqC_-NXMXGcF0-fLN1YnUzhBGycogdXLGfpGOOxWdr-1epkh_Ai9pkaAgPgEALw_wcB

Giacomo Puccini

New York City Opera

Picnic Performances

Bryant Park

Friday, May 31

7 p.m.

https://bryantpark.org/calendar/event/new-york-city-opera-puccini-celebration

History of Orchard Beach within LGBTQ+ community

Pelham Bay Park

Sunday, June 2

2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

https://www.nycgovparks.org/parks/pelham-bay-park/events/2024/06/02/lgbtq-pride-month-pride-in-the-bronx

Pups & Pints

Casino Pier in Seaside Heights

Sunday, June 2

12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

https://casinopiernj.com/event/pups-pints-2/

Hot Air Balloon Fest

Warren Community College

Warren, NJ

Saturday, June 1 & Sunday, June 2

https://www.balloonfestnj.com/

