WeightWatchers files for bankruptcy

New York -- WeightWatchers, the 62-year-old program that revolutionized dieting for millions of people around the world, has filed for bankruptcy.

The company announced Tuesday it has entered Chapter 11, which "will bolster its financial position, increase investment flexibility in its strategic growth initiatives, and better serve its millions of members around the world."

The company, now known as WW International, has struggled with about $1.5 billion in debt and has failed to keep pace with more convenient weight loss options, including GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic, over counting points and calories.

During the bankruptcy process, its massive amount of debt will be eliminated, and it expects to emerge in about 40 days as a publicly traded company. Operations for its members will continue as normal, it said.

"The decisive actions we're taking today, with the overwhelming support of our lenders and noteholders, will give us the flexibility to accelerate innovation, reinvest in our members, and lead with authority in a rapidly evolving weight management landscape," said CEO Tara Comonte in a release.

WW International has a had rough few years after a turnaround plan from its former CEO, Sima Sistani, failed. She was forced out of her position in September 2024 after a two-and-a-half-year stint.

Sistani bought a telehealth platform that connected patients with doctors who can prescribe weight-loss and diabetes drugs, representing a radical change for a service that made its name for in-person meetings and portion control. But the pivot didn't work, and the stock has plummeted.

Sistani was replaced by Comonte, a former chief financial officer at fast food chain Shake Shack. Its most recent earnings release in February revealed a 12% decline in members and that its $100 million in interest payments on debt is a "a significant ongoing burden for the company."

WW took another hit last year when star investor Oprah Winfrey announced she was leaving the company's board after nearly a decade holding that position and donated all of her stock to a museum.

The former talk show host credited the program for help losing 40 pounds in 2016 but later revealed that she had also used an unnamed weight loss drug to lose more.

WW's history

The company was founded in 1963 by Jean Nidetch, a self-described "overweight housewife obsessed with cookies" who was fed up with fad diets and pills.

She began hosting weekly meetings at her home with friends to discuss their difficulties with dieting and exercise. "Compulsive eating is an emotional problem," Nidetch told Time magazine in 1972, "and we use an emotional approach to its solution."

Abiding by her philosophy - "It's choice, not chance, that determines your destiny" -Nidetch lost more than 70 pounds and kept it off.

Part of its success can be attributed to its points system, where one number represents each food and drink's calories, saturated fat, sugar and protein. The company had 3.3 million subscribers at the end of 2024.

WW's shares have devolved into a penny stock, a far cry from when it was trading at its peak at around $100 in 2018.

The-CNN-Wire & 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.