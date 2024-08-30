NJ Health Department reports 2 West Nile Virus deaths among new cases

TRENTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two deaths have been linked to the West Nile Virus, among new cases that have been reported in New Jersey, according to health officials.

The state's health department reported an additional six West Nile virus cases, and two additional presumptive viremic blood donor (PVD).

This comes after the state's first human case of Eastern Equine encephalitis (EEE) and two earlier cases of the West Nile virus infection.

The New Jersey Department of Health and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection are urging residents to take precautions to protect themselves from mosquito-borne diseases and to reduce mosquito populations on their properties.

West Nile Virus and EEE are viruses which people most often acquire through the bite of a mosquito that has fed on an infected bird or other animal.

The six new WNV cases involved residents above the age of 50 of Bergen, Camden, Cumberland, Hudson, Mercer, and Middlesex counties.

The two individuals who died were older adults from Cumberland and Mercer counties. Previously, two human cases of WNV were reported this year in Middlesex and Union counties.

Meanwhile, New York City is seeing a surge in cases. Ten people have now been confirmed infected. There are ten other cases around New York state.

With people headed outdoors this holiday weekend, Governor Kathy Hochul is reminding everyone to be careful.

Next week, New York City plans to resume mosquito spraying in Queens and Manhattan.

Follow these simple steps recommended to keep mosquitoes at bay.

Most people infected with WNV or EEE will have no symptoms. For those who do, symptoms include fever, chills, body aches, and joint pains. Rarely, people may develop severe neurological illness, which often presents as meningitis or encephalitis. Symptoms of severe illness include fever, severe headache, neck stiffness, vomiting, diarrhea, seizures, behavioral changes/confusion, limb weakness, and fatigue.

Older adults and people with weakened immune systems are at greater risk of developing severe illness. Specific laboratory tests are needed to confirm WNV and EEE, so anyone with symptoms after a mosquito bite should contact their health care provider.

In a typical year, there are 13 human WNV infections reported. Last year, New Jersey had 14 human cases of WNV and one death.

