New York City to spray pesticides to help prevent spread of mosquitoes, diseases they may carry

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- Beginning Monday, the city will spray pesticides to prevent the spread of mosquitoes and any diseases they may carry. However, the spray can unintentionally harm some of nature's most beautiful creatures.

Monarch butterflies have a sacred space on the grounds of an Inwood church.

"We created a nature sanctuary on the grounds of a sanctuary. So it's a sanctuary in a sanctuary," said Keith De Cesare.

De Cesare, Inwood Butterfly Sanctuary Founder protects the butterflies through every stage of their lives - from eggs on milkweed leaves to tiny caterpillars that grow quickly as they gnaw their way through those leaves - to jewelry-like chrysalises and finally the butterflies that serve as crucial pollinators. They are endangered and vulnerable at every stage, but the sanctuary cannot protect them from every danger.

"(Monday) at 8:30 p.m. the city is going to spray pesticides into the air and we're concerned for the endangered monarch butterflies...that will kill them," said De Cesare.

The city is planning on spraying in several Manhattan neighborhoods, including Inwood to kill mosquitos spreading West Nile Virus, which according to the Health Department's website has been more prevalent in the city this summer.

Former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci revealed he was recently in the hospital and is recovering from a case of it.

At the butterfly sanctuary, De Cesare says he understands the city needs to control the mosquito population, but he's asking for an exemption of sorts.

"Just don't come down this block. Stay off the corner," he said.

The city says the pesticides it uses are safe for people and pets, but suggests that anyone who might be sensitive to the spray stay inside, close the windows and keep the AC on.

Other neighbors are also hoping that can be avoided.

"We're killing by trying to contain mosquitoes. We are also killing other insects that are beneficial," said Bobby Velonis.

"We need them as pollinators. And we need them for the beauty and the joy they bring," De Cesare added.

CLICK HERE for more information on the mosquito spraying.

Sonia Rincon has the details.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.