Suspects wanted after 9 shot, 3 dead at large party in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania -- Police are investigating a mass shooting that took place in West Philadelphia.

Nine people were shot, and three of them died.

This happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of North Alden Street. According to authorities, this all stemmed from a fight.

Police believe more than 100 people were gathered when shots rang out.

Sister station 6abc is told all the victims were adults in their 20s and 30s.

Detectives are now looking for the suspects involved.

"It appears that there were multiple shooters, but it's unclear at this time how many. We have counted at least 25 to 30 spent shell casings at this time," says Inspector D.F. Pace.

"We're not sure if it was a block party or just simply a group of individuals that were invited from other parts of the city. It's not clear at this time."

Police say injuries of the surviving victims range from stable to critical.

They did find a gun at the scene, but no suspects are in custody.