Westbound lanes of I-80 to be closed overnight Friday in Wharton for sinkhole repairs, testing

WHARTON, NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Westbound lanes of Interstate 80 will be closed overnight Friday in Morris County, New Jersey for repair work.

The closures are for inspection work underway to make sure more sinkholes don't open up along the highway.

In the last six weeks, two sinkholes opened up on I-80.

Crews are working around the clock to fix the issue.

Beginning at 11 p.m. tomorrow, Friday, February 14 until 5 a.m. Saturday, February 15, I-80 westbound is scheduled to be closed and detoured at Exit 34B in Wharton. The closure is necessary for roadway testing. If work is completed early, I-80 westbound will reopen sooner.

I-80 westbound Detour:

Motorists on I-80 westbound will be directed to take Exit 34B to Route 15 north/Jefferson/Sparta

Keep left on Route 15 northbound

Use the left two left lanes at Pondview Drive to make a U-turn onto Route 15 southbound

Stay right to take the ramp to I-80 westbound

I-80 eastbound Exit 34 Detour - Friday night:

Motorists on I-80 eastbound will be directed to take Exit 34 to Route 15/Wharton/Dover/Sparta

Turn left following signs for Wharton

Turn left onto East Dewey Avenue/CR 642 eastbound

Turn left onto Route 15 Northbound

Stay right to take the ramp to I-80 eastbound

I-80 eastbound was closed and detoured at Exit 34 in Wharton, Morris County on Monday, February 10 after a depression in the center lane was observed.

While NJDOT crews were conducting boring tests a sinkhole opened up on Monday night.

NJDOT crews excavated and stabilized the 11-foot by 11-foot sinkhole that was approximately four feet deep on Tuesday night.

Roadway testing is ongoing to determine the extent of repairs necessary.

The Department of Transportation reported that a sinkhole that opened up in December is located just 75 feet from this new one.

The area where that sinkhole was repaired is stable.

I-80 eastbound will remain closed until further notice.

