Westbound lanes of I-80 to be closed overnight Friday in Wharton for sinkhole repairs, testing

WHARTON, NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Westbound lanes of Interstate 80 will be closed overnight Friday in Morris County, New Jersey for repair work.
The closures are for inspection work underway to make sure more sinkholes don't open up along the highway.
In the last six weeks, two sinkholes opened up on I-80.
Crews are working around the clock to fix the issue.
Beginning at 11 p.m. tomorrow, Friday, February 14 until 5 a.m. Saturday, February 15, I-80 westbound is scheduled to be closed and detoured at Exit 34B in Wharton. The closure is necessary for roadway testing. If work is completed early, I-80 westbound will reopen sooner.
I-80 westbound Detour:
I-80 eastbound Exit 34 Detour - Friday night:
I-80 eastbound was closed and detoured at Exit 34 in Wharton, Morris County on Monday, February 10 after a depression in the center lane was observed.
While NJDOT crews were conducting boring tests a sinkhole opened up on Monday night.
NJDOT crews excavated and stabilized the 11-foot by 11-foot sinkhole that was approximately four feet deep on Tuesday night.
Roadway testing is ongoing to determine the extent of repairs necessary.
The Department of Transportation reported that a sinkhole that opened up in December is located just 75 feet from this new one.
The area where that sinkhole was repaired is stable.
I-80 eastbound will remain closed until further notice.
