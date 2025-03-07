Westchester County teen allegedly attacked by father of classmate

WESTCHESTER COUNTY (WABC) -- A wild scene in Westchester County involved a parent and a high school student.

The man is facing assault charges, and the teenage girl spoke to Eyewitness News to share her story.

The incident started with two students and then escalated when a parent got involved.

"It was just very scary I never thought something like that would happen to me," said Hailey Cuozzi.

The moment Hailey Cuozzi describes was caught on camera.

A physical confrontation sent the 16-year-old to the hospital and left her bruised.

The 42-year-old father of her classmate was arrested.

"At the end of the day no grown adult male should ever put his hands on a child," Hailey's father, Michael Cuozzi said.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon in a shopping center across the street from Lakeland High School.

Surveillance footage shows Cuozzi approaching a male student waiting for a ride.

The two had exchanged words earlier during the lunch period.

Charles Santiago pulls up and gets out of his car wearing a badge around his neck.

Cuozzi says he identified himself as a member of law enforcement.

"I really could tell that he was not being truthful and I got scared so I took out my phone and just began to record him, and then called my father," Cuozzi said.

Cuozzi then runs alongside the building outside of camera range where she says she was thrown against a wall while Santiago allegedly tried to grab her phone.

The video shows her running toward her car in what looks like an attempt to get into the driver's seat.

That's when she's wrestled to the ground.

"Honestly I thought that was a better tactic to draw attention but at the same time, I knew that my phone had a recording of him attacking me on it which could be used to defend myself in this. And I was honestly very concerned that he was going to get away with what he did," Cuozzi said.

Eyewitness News went to Santiago's home to see if he would comment. there was no answer.

Santiago has been charged with misdemeanor assault and felony impersonation of a police officer and robbery for going after Cuozzi's phone.

There is also a restraining order in place.

"Cuts, scrapes, bruises they heal. The emotional portion of this is going to last and linger where she is I know is feeling that this could happen again. There could be retaliation," Michael Cuozzi said.

Police say that Santiago has no link to law enforcement. He is registered with a group called 'New York State Chaplins Group.' He is free on bail. In the meantime the Lakeland School district is working with family to ensure the rest of the school year goes smoothly.

