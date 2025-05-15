Knicks superfan shows off his team-themed basement, impressive memorabilia collection

WESTCHESTER COUNTY (WABC) -- No matter who you root for, it's hard to ignore the electricity surrounding the New York Knicks.

For most superfans, it's more than a game. It's a lifestyle.

"It will always be New York or nowhere," superfan Adam Eliassof said.

Eliassof's Westchester basement screams 'Knicks Nation.'

" I was born in 1984 so I've never seen a Knicks championship," he said.

He has signed jerseys lining the walls.

"My favorite Knicks of all time, Alan Houston," Eliassof said.

He has memorabilia from the legends to the modern-day Knicks.

He even met Jalen Brunson and congratulated him on becoming a father.

When the season ticket holder isn't at Madison Square Garden, he says The Garden is with him.

"This is a piece of the floor from Madison Square Garden signed by the captain, Willis Reid. It's amazing to have this in my home to say I own a piece of the garden floor," Eliassof said.

He also has the actual net.

"This net was hung in Madison Square Garden in the 2018,19 season," he said.

He has signed game photos and personal photos, including a courtside selfie with Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau and Mitchell Robinson.

The memorabilia on display isn't even a third of his stuff in his house. He says at least half of it, is stuffed inside a closet.

"It's the old school starter jacket and he bought it so big and I'm like Dad, it's huge and he's like you're going to wear it the rest of your life," Eliassof said.

His late father was a Navy veteran and a die-hard Knicks fan.

"I have a photograph of me center court at the garden wearing the jersey number 11 with my last name as a tribute to my dad," Eliassof said.

Eliassof hopes his lucky candles will help the Knicks in Game 6.

"This one here is called the Brunson burner. It's pretty cool. He came up with all the different ones for different players. It's exciting," Eliassof said.

Eliassof and his fiancée will be watching Game 6 inside the Garden.

