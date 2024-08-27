What's open, what's closed on Labor Day 2024

These stores and businesses plan to be open on Monday, Sept. 2.

Whether you're planning to travel this Labor Day or are staying close to home, you might be curious about what stores and businesses will be open and what will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2.

Here are some of the major stores and businesses that plan to be open this Labor Day.

What's open on Labor Day 2024

FILE - People shop at a Walmart Superstore in Secaucus, New Jersey, Thursday, July 11, 2024. AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Open normal hours





Target

Walmart

Kroger

Trader Joe's

CVS

Walgreens (Some pharmacies may be closed.)

AMC Theatres

Planet Fitness

Chick-fil-A

Olive Garden

T.J. Maxx

Sam's Club

Operating limited hours

Aldi

Closed





Costco

DMV

Public libraries and government agencies

Banks

Post offices

FedEx (Some FedEx Office locations are open with modified hours.)

UPS

ABC Owned TV Stations contributed to this report, modifying copy originally published in 2021.

