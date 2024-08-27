WATCH LIVE

What's open, what's closed on Labor Day 2024

These stores and businesses plan to be open on Monday, Sept. 2.

ByAlexis Benveniste, CNN Business CNNWire logo
Tuesday, August 27, 2024 5:49PM
Traveling for Labor Day? Have a backup plan for cancellations, delays
The TSA anticipates screening more than 17 million people between Thursday and next Wednesday -- a record for the Labor Day period.

Whether you're planning to travel this Labor Day or are staying close to home, you might be curious about what stores and businesses will be open and what will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2.

Here are some of the major stores and businesses that plan to be open this Labor Day.

What's open on Labor Day 2024

FILE - People shop at a Walmart Superstore in Secaucus, New Jersey, Thursday, July 11, 2024.
AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Open normal hours


  • Target
  • Walmart
  • Kroger
  • Trader Joe's
  • CVS
  • Walgreens (Some pharmacies may be closed.)
  • AMC Theatres
  • Planet Fitness
  • Chick-fil-A
  • Olive Garden
  • T.J. Maxx
  • Sam's Club

Operating limited hours

  • Aldi

Closed


  • Costco
  • DMV
  • Public libraries and government agencies
  • Banks
  • Post offices
  • FedEx (Some FedEx Office locations are open with modified hours.)
  • UPS

RELATED: What to know about Labor Day and its history of celebrating the American worker

ABC Owned TV Stations contributed to this report, modifying copy originally published in 2021.

The-CNN-Wire & 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

