2025 summer movie lineup: What to watch in theaters this summer

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- The summer movie roster is stacked this year, with everything from big blockbusters to smaller indies hitting the screen in the coming months.

The season already started strong with "Lilo & Stitch" and "Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning" bringing about a fantastic Memorial Day weekend at the box office.

"We had a record-breaking Memorial Day weekend," said Erik Davis, managing editor of Fandango. "It's just going to fuel moviegoing for the rest of the summer, and it's a big summer."

July brings with it three major blockbusters: "Jurassic World Rebirth," "Superman" and "Fantastic Four: First Steps."

"This is a huge movie for Marvel Studios," Davis said. "It's the first 'Fantastic Four' movie under the MCU umbrella, and it's also going to help lead into the next two 'Avengers' movies."

As for horror, this summer brings both the return of a franchise and the introduction of an new original story.

"I think the big story are returning franchises," Davis said. "We have 'I Know What You Did Last Summer.' This is a bit of a reboot, but it brings back, like, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze from the first movie. Then you also have 'Weapons,' which is this original horror movie, and that comes out in August."

And on the other end of the spectrum of genres, this summer also has its share of comedies.

"I love good R-rated comedy," Davis said. "'The Naked Gun' is back, and this time, it's Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson. It looks hysterical."

Davis also mentioned "The Roses," which hits theaters in late August. The "War of the Roses" remake stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman.

"Keep eyes on that one," Davis said.

On top of all of this, there is also the "Freaky Friday" sequel, "Freakier Friday."

"This is also speaking to a trend that we're seeing lately of these, like, late '90s, early-to-mid 2000s properties making a comeback," Davis said. "You were a kid when the first one came out, and now you have kids. Those multi-generational films that bring in multiple generations of family members, those are the ones that I think have the most success at the box office."

