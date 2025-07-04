From streaming favorites to box-office hits: What to watch this Fourth of July holiday weekend

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Grab the popcorn, pass the remote and take your pick, as there's plenty to keep you entertained on this Fourth of July holiday weekend.

If you're staying home and looking for a good binge, "The Bear" is back.

The critically-acclaimed series returns to FX and Hulu, following Carmy and the crew as they continue to transform their Chicago restaurant. The new season promises more of the intense kitchen drama, family dynamics and emotional storytelling that made the show a hit in the first place.

Also streaming this weekend, a deep dive into the life of an icon.

"Barbara Walters: Tell Me Everything" explores her groundbreaking career, looks at the personal cost of her rise in a male-dominated industry as well as her interviews with A Listers and world leaders. A fantastic look at how Walters was never afraid to do it her way, the new documentary is now streaming on Hulu.

And if you're looking to get out of the house with the family, Stitch is still stealing hearts at the box office, as "Lilo & Stitch" continues its incredible run, approaching $1 billion worldwide.

The Disney live-action remake broke Memorial Day records and continues to draw families week after week to the theaters.

"I hope they know that you can believe in yourself all the time, and just because you're different doesn't mean that you can't be someone else," said Maia Kealoha, who plays the titular Lilo in "Lilo & Stitch."

Just like the original, the movie is a story about a family for Ohana, embracing what makes you different and finding a friend when you need one most.

