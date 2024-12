What's next after Donald Trump's victory? | Here and Now

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The election is over so what's next? We hear from the founders of Win With Black Women and Win With Black Men.

Also, the founder of one of the few Black-owned oil and gas companies in the United States on why partnering with African oil companies can change lives.

Plus, the first-ever Girl Scout Leadership Center in Newark and the Salvation Army's Spirit of Giving.