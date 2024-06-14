What's up this weekend? Events for 6/15 - 6/16

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for this weekend? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!

Juneteenth NY Celebration

Through June 19 in NYC

https://juneteenthny.com/

De Niro Con

Through June 16

https://www.tribecafilm.com/denirocon

BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn

Lena Horne Bandshell in Prospect Park

Saturday, June 15

https://bricartsmedia.org/celebrate-brooklyn/

Lady Gaga Listening Party

Olly Olly Market

Friday, June 14

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lady-gaga-listening-party-tickets-907844847377?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

The Dream Machine - Lincoln Center

Various dates and times available

https://lincolncenter.org/series/summer-for-the-city/the-dream-machine-687

