What's up this weekend? Events for 6/15 - 6/16

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for this weekend? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!
Through June 19 in NYC
Through June 16
https://www.tribecafilm.com/denirocon
Lena Horne Bandshell in Prospect Park
Saturday, June 15
https://bricartsmedia.org/celebrate-brooklyn/
Olly Olly Market
Friday, June 14
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lady-gaga-listening-party-tickets-907844847377?aff=ebdsoporgprofile
Various dates and times available
https://lincolncenter.org/series/summer-for-the-city/the-dream-machine-687
Discover more podcasts from abc7NY here
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.