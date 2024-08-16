What's up this weekend? Events for 8/17 - 8/18

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for this weekend? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!

43rd Annual Battery Dance Festival

Through August 17

Rockefeller Park

7 p.m.

https://batterydance.org/battery-dance-festival/

Fanatics Fest NYC

Through August 18

Javits Center

https://www.fanaticsevents.com/ffnyc

House Fest 2024

Through August 19

Governor's Island

https://www.govisland.com/things-to-do/events/house-fest-2024

The World's Largest India Day Parade

Sunday, August 18

12 p.m.

38th Street, Madison Avenue, New York City

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/42nd-india-day-parade-nyc-tickets-904505278637

Furry Friday

AKC Museum of the Dogs

101 Park Avenue

https://akcmotd.ticketing.veevartapp.com/tickets/view/list/furry-friday

