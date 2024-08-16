  • Watch Now
What's up this weekend? Events for 8/17 - 8/18

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Friday, August 16, 2024 12:54PM
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for this weekend? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!

43rd Annual Battery Dance Festival

Through August 17
Rockefeller Park
7 p.m.
https://batterydance.org/battery-dance-festival/

Fanatics Fest NYC

Through August 18
Javits Center
https://www.fanaticsevents.com/ffnyc

House Fest 2024

Through August 19
Governor's Island
https://www.govisland.com/things-to-do/events/house-fest-2024

The World's Largest India Day Parade

Sunday, August 18
12 p.m.
38th Street, Madison Avenue, New York City
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/42nd-india-day-parade-nyc-tickets-904505278637

Furry Friday

AKC Museum of the Dogs
101 Park Avenue
https://akcmotd.ticketing.veevartapp.com/tickets/view/list/furry-friday

----------

