White House says many drones spotted over New Jersey were flown by FAA: 'This was not the enemy'

WASHINGTON -- The White House is providing an explanation for the drones that were spotted over New Jersey, and all along the East Coast, over the past several months.

Many of the drones were authorized to be flown by the Federal Aviation Administration for research and various other reasons, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday, citing a statement from President Donald Trump.

Other drones were being flown by individuals for recreation.

"In time it got worse due to curiosity," Leavitt said, in an apparent reference to the thousands of sightings that were reported in New Jersey and other states.

She went on to say, "This is not the enemy."

The drone sightings began in late fall and continued through the holiday season, with speculation running rampant about their origins.

Some had even speculated the drones were being flown by Iran.

Leavitt did not elaborate on the nature of the FAA research in her initial statement.

It prompted officials in New Jersey to ask the federal government for help investigating them.

Federal officials under the Biden administration said last month the sightings included a combination of lawful commercial drones, hobbyist drones, and law enforcement drones, as well as manned fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, and stars mistakenly reported as drones.

