Surfside Pier in Wildwood, New Jersey briefly evacuated after man pulls gun: Police

WILDWOOD, New Jersey -- Police evacuated Surfside Pier along the Wildwood boardwalk in New Jersey on Saturday night.
The incident happened sometime between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.
A spokesperson for Morey's Piers, which owns Surfside Pier, said the evacuation happened as a precaution at the request of police.
Police say a man pulled out a gun and he was later taken into custody.
No one was hurt and the pier has since reopened.
(Correction: An earlier report said that two piers were evacuated).
