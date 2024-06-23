Surfside Pier in Wildwood, New Jersey briefly evacuated after man pulls gun: Police

WILDWOOD, New Jersey -- Police evacuated Surfside Pier along the Wildwood boardwalk in New Jersey on Saturday night.

The incident happened sometime between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

A spokesperson for Morey's Piers, which owns Surfside Pier, said the evacuation happened as a precaution at the request of police.

Police say a man pulled out a gun and he was later taken into custody.

No one was hurt and the pier has since reopened.

(Correction: An earlier report said that two piers were evacuated).

ALSO READ | MTA stops construction on Second Avenue subway amid congestion pricing pause

Josh Einiger has details on the construction pause.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.