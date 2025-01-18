New York City, Tri-State prepare for snow and bitter cold

A winter storm is forecast to bring snow to New York City and the Tri-State on Sunday followed by a frigid few days

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City and the Tri-State area are gearing up for a significant winter storm followed by the coldest temperatures in 2 years.

AccuWeather forecasts snow will arrive by midday on Sunday dropping 2-4 inches in the New York City metro area and 4-8 inches to the north and west.

New York City will be under a snow alert starting at 7 a.m. Sunday until 2 a.m. Monday.

Sanitation crews will begin snow preparations at midnight on Sunday. Plows will be readied and equipped with over 20 million pounds of salt. Once two inches or more of snowfall is reported, those crews will be activated to begin cleaning the streets.

"Thanks to a historic investment in personnel, equipment and technology, the Department is able to salt and plow every neighborhood at the same time and level of service as warranted and to treat both bike lanes and car lanes simultaneously," a press release from the Department of Sanitation read.

The agency is recommending that New Yorkers stay off the roads during the storm.

While the department will take care of clearing city streets, highways and bike lanes, property owners are responsible for clearing sidewalks and making them passable.

Snow removal timetable for NYC residents

If the snow stops falling between:

7 a.m. and 5 p.m., property owners must clear sidewalks within 4 hours

5 p.m. and 9 p.m., property owners must clear sidewalks within 14 hours

9 p.m. and 7 a.m., property owners must clear sidewalks by 11 a.m.

Failure to clear sidewalks could result in a $100 fine for the first offense, $150 for the second offense and $250 for the third.

As a reminder, Alternate Side Parking rules are suspended for Monday, January 20 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr Day.

Any emergency communications regarding the storm will be disseminated through NotifyNYC -- the city's free emergency notification system.

NEW YORK

Similar warnings and preparation plans are in place for areas north of New York City. Governor Kathy Hochul is urging the residents to take steps to ensure their safety.

"These conditions pose an extraordinary risk to anyone who is exposed to the elements or is unable to adequately heat their home, and I encourage New Yorkers to take precautions to keep themselves and their families safe," she said.

Across the state, 1,630 large plow trucks are ready to be deployed and hundreds of others in various sizes are set and ready to go.

Drivers who have to travel in dangerous conditions can call 511 for the latest traffic and travel information.

Sanitation trucks mounted with snow plows are parked on the west side of Manhattan in New York Peter Morgan

NEW JERSEY

In Newark, snow is expected to bring flooding to certain areas. The state is estimating anywhere between three and five inches of snowfall.

A parking advisory has been issued, and drivers are expected to avoid streets with "No Parking on Snow-Covered Roads" signs.

The Department of Safety will respond to activated burglar alarms, flooding and other weather-related incidents.

For non-emergency weather-related issues, Newark residents are urged to dial 973-733-6000 and 9-1-1 for all other emergencies.

CONNECTICUT

Governor Ned Lamont advised residents to prepare for the first significant statewide snowfall the state has experienced so far this winter season. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and be prepared to stay off the roads during the height of the storm.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation's fleet of more than 600 snowplows and specialized snow removal equipment is ready to deploy across the state. Crews are on standby all weekend and will remain active until the roads are clear of snow and ice.

Because of the brutally cold temperatures forecast to arrive after the storm, Lamont also directed the state's severe cold weather protocol to go into effect beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2025, and remaining in effect through 12:00 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2025.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont is warning state residents to stay indoors as extreme conditions could become life-threatening.

"Being outdoors for extended periods during these extreme conditions can be fatal, and we want to get the word out that shelters and warming centers are available across Connecticut," Lamont said in a statement.

For Connecticut residents in need of a place to stay, they should call 2-1-1 or they can visit 211ct.org to read a list of available locations. Transportation can be provided if necessary.

DANGEROUS COLD

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is urging residents who experience heating issues during the cold wave to call 3-1-1.

"We have a cold blue it has been issued, issued for unsheltered New Yorkers. So if you see someone in need, please, please call 311, and sign up for Notify NYC for the latest weather updates and alerts and so remember to check our neighbors, make sure that they know about any heating conditions that they can call 311, to report the lack of heat in their buildings, but we have to be here for each other and make sure our pets and other parts of New York are safe as We navigate through this cold weather condition We expected," Adams said during a press conference.

Homelessness Amid Cold Wave

Shelters are available for the homeless, especially during the cold wave. OEM Commissioner Zach Iscol wants New Yorkers to stay vigilant and help those who might need a warm place to stay.

"As the mayor said, please don't hesitate to call 311, if you see someone vulnerable who may need housing," he said.

"Take steps to stay warm if you don't have heat or hot water, call your building manager if it is not resolved, call 311, in emergencies, call 911, and always. Please subscribe to notify NYC for the latest updates and alerts. It's available in 14 languages, including America, American Sign Language."

A homeless man rests under a blanket while sitting on a bench in a New York subway station. Mark Lennihan

Safety Tips

Dress for Cold Weather



Dress in layers and cover exposed skin

Warm hat and gloves; face mask for extreme cold

2-3 layers of upper-body clothing and 1-2 layers of lower-body clothing

An outer layer to keep out wind and wet snow

Waterproof boots

Don't Forget Your Pets



Keep pets warm, dry and indoors when possible.

Provide plenty of food and water because dehydration is especially dangerous in winter.

Keep pets bundled up when outside, limit their time outside and clean them thoroughly, including paws, when bringing pets indoors.

For more safety tips, visit dhses.ny.gov/safety. For all non-emergency service needs in New York State before, during or after a storm, call 211 or visit www.211nys.org/.

