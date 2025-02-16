High winds, dropping temps and a snow threat for New York City, Tri-State area

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Damaging high winds followed a weekend winter storm that generated snow, ice, and rain, setting the stage for a cold week ahead with another snow threat.

Across the East Coast on Sunday, hundreds of flights were cancelled or delayed.

The New York area airports experienced big delays between problems at other airports and the weather here.

Check your flight status here:



The wind will be a major factor through Monday, with gusts possibly topping 50 mph.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for parts of the Tri-State and a wind advisory for the immediate New York City area through Monday.

It will be much colder as the skies clear for the first half of next week. High temperatures will be below freezing most of the week, and the wind will make it feel even colder.

Cold air in place will also set the stage for a coastal storm that can bring snow Wednesday night and Thursday.

That storm, which was moving ashore in the West on Sunday, will spread disruptive wintry weather first across the nation's midsection and may be the biggest snowstorm of the season for parts of the mid-Atlantic by mid-week.

FUTURECAST

Although it's still too early to lock in snow totals for our area, models suggest the heaviest snow will fall to the south and along the coast.

PROJECTED SNOW WEDNESDAY NIGHT INTO THURSDAY

