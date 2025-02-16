Soaking rain, wicked wind impacting airports, travel in New York City, Tri-State area

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Drenching rain and increasing winds are having an impact at area airports and on travel in general in New York City and across the Tri-State area

Across the East Coast on Sunday, more than 800 flights have been cancelled so far.

Boston, Reagan and Charlotte are seeing the biggest impacts.

The New York area airports are seeing big delays as they try to space out planes and prepare for potential go-arounds due to wind.

Prepare for ground delays and ground stops on and off throughout the day.

Check your flight status here:



LATEST ACCUWEATHER FORECAST

Raegan Medgie has more on the seven-day AccuWeather forecast.

The wind will be a major factor through Monday with gusts possibly topping 50 mph.

As skies clear for the first half of next week, it will be much colder. High temperatures will be below freezing for most of the week, and the wind will make it feel even colder.

Cold air in place will also set the stage for a coastal storm that can bring snow Wednesday night and Thursday.

FUTURECAST

Meteorologist Lee Goldberg has more on the seven-day AccuWeather forecast.

