WNBA Finals 2024: Liberty vs. Lynx - How to watch

NEW YORK -- They were the top two teams in the regular season. Now, the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx will meet in the WNBA Finals for the 2024 title.

The Liberty are the top seed in the best-of-five series and have home-court advantage, hosting Games 1, 2 and, if necessary, Game 5 in Brooklyn.

New York, one of the original franchises when the WNBA launched in 1997, is looking for its first championship. Minnesota, which won WNBA titles in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017, looks to become the first team to win five.

A year ago, the Liberty lost in the Finals to the Las Vegas Aces. Minnesota's 2017 title marked its previous appearance in the Finals.

Both teams bring plenty of star power to the WNBA Finals. The Lynx's Napheesa Collier finished second in MVP voting this season, followed by the Liberty's Breanna Stewart, who was third. Stewart is a two-time MVP (2018, 2023), and Liberty teammate Jonquel Jones won the honor in 2021.

Stewart (2016) and New York's Sabrina Ionescu (2020) were also No. 1 draft picks.

The WNBA Finals open Thursday (8 p.m. ET, ESPN), and each game will air on ESPN/ABC networks.

WABC is pleased to announce the matchup for the "WNBA Finals Presented by YouTube TV" (Game #2) game on Sunday, October 13, 2024:

Sunday, October 13, 2024

Minnesota Lynx @ New York Liberty

Live from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

2:30 - 5:00 PM ET / 11:30 AM - 2:00 PM PT

WNBA FINALS

Game 1: Minnesota at New York, Thursday (8 p.m. ET, ESPN)br/>Game 2: Minnesota at New York, Sunday (3 p.m. ET, ABC)br/>Game 3: New York at Minnesota, Wednesday, Oct. 16 (8 p.m. ET, ESPN)br/>Game 4*: New York at Minnesota, Friday, Oct. 18 (8 p.m. ET, ESPN)br/>Game 5*: Minnesota at New York, Sunday, Oct. 20 (8 p.m. ET, ESPN)

* If necessary

