Woman indicted for allegedly setting fire in 'jealous rage' that killed boyfriend, woman in Queens

QUEENS (WABC) -- A woman has been indicted for murder after she 'deliberately torched' a garage in a 'jealous rage,' killing her boyfriend and another woman in Queens, according to the District Attorney.

Aliya Fakhri allegedly set a deadly fire in the detached garage of a home in Jamaica queens killing her boyfriend, 35-year-old Edward Jacobs, and 33-year-old Anastasia Ettienne, the DA said.

Fakhri allegedly set the fire near the entrance of the building, trapping the two inside with no exit, the DA said.

"As alleged in this indictment, this defendant maliciously ended the lives of two people by setting a fire that trapped a man and woman in a raging inferno. The victims tragically died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries. Our condolences are with families of Edward Jacobs and Anastasia Ettienne as we prosecute this case," DA Melinda Katz said.

Fakhri, 43, was indicted by a grand jury for four counts of murder in the first degree, four counts of murder in the second degree and one count each of arson in the first degree and arson in the second degree. Supreme Court Justice John Zoll arraigned the defendant Wednesday and remanded her. She faces a potential maximum of life in prison if convicted.

According to the investigation, on November 2, Fakhri arrived at the front door of a two-story detached garage behind 172-27 91st Avenue at around 6:20 a.m. and yelled upstairs to 35-year-old victim Edward Jacobs, "You're all going to die today."

Soon after, a witness who was inside the property came downstairs and discovered that the building was on fire.

Ettienne was alerted to the fire and went downstairs briefly.

Ettienne then returned upstairs in an attempt to save Jacobs, who was sleeping. The building became engulfed with flames and neither Jacobs nor Ettienne could escape.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.