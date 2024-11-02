2 people dead after garage fire breaks out at home in Jamaica, Queens

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Two people are dead after a garage fire broke out at a home in Queens.

Citizen App video shows crews responding to the scene on 91st Avenue between 172nd and 173rd Street on Saturday morning.

According to the FDNY, the fire was first reported around 6:40 a.m. and was put under control about an hour later.

More than 60 firefighters responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

