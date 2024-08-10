Police arrest suspect wanted in punching attack of 89-year-old comedian

PROSPECT HEIGHTS (WABC) -- Police have arrested a woman suspected to be behind a punching attack on comedian D'yan Forest.

30-year-old Brittney Bullock was arrested in the Prospect Heights section of Brooklyn.

Police say Bullock attacked the comedian and Guinness world record holder on July 10 in the West Village just before 9 a.m.

According to police, Forest was approached by the woman and punched in the right eye before falling to the ground.

Bullock apparently got away on foot down Bank Street.

Meanwhile, Forest was treated at Lenox Hill Greenwich Village.

Police have charged the woman with assault and criminal possession of stolen property.

