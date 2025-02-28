24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Woman found dead outside Queens home, man charged with murder

ByPhil Taitt, Eyewitness News WABC logo
Friday, February 28, 2025 9:55AM
Woman found dead near Queens home
Phil Taitt reports one person is in custody.

OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- Investigators are trying to determine what led up to the death of a 64-year-old woman in Queens.

Juliet Kashidas-Singh was found dead just before 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday outside her home on 103rd Avenue in Ozone Park.

When police arrived, they found Kashidas-Singh unresponsive and lying in front of her home.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her death was ruled a homicide, and 40-year-old Francisco Sevilla of 97th Street was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Detectives believe the suspect knew his victim, but they are still working on the exact relationship.

The Medical Examiner will determine her official cause of death.

