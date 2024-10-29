Woman found murdered in guest room at wellness resort and spa in Watermill, Long Island: police

WATERMILL, Long Island (WABC) -- Detectives are investigating the murder of a woman whose body was found at a resort in Watermill, Long Island on Monday.

Police responded to Shou Sugi Ban House, located at 337 Montauk Highway, at 12:30 p.m. after they say a staff member found a woman dead in a guest room.

Authorities say the woman was the victim of violence.

The woman has not yet been identified.

Her cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Anyone having any information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Suffolk County Police Homicide Division at 631- 852-6396 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.