Woman killed, man hurt in double shooting in College Point

Police are searching for the person responsible for killing a woman and injuring a man in a double shooting in College Point.

COLLEGE POINT, Queens (WABC) -- A 32-year-old woman is dead after being shot in the head at a home in Queens early Monday morning.

A 49-year-old man, who is believed to be the woman's uncle, was also shot. He was struck in the arm and in the back.

The fatal shooting happened in the College Point section around 1:15 a.m.

The man was taken to Flushing Hospital Medical Center and treated for injuries.

Police say a man wearing all back fled the scene.