Woman shot in forehead by stray bullet while inside her Bronx apartment

PARKCHESTER, Bronx (WABC) -- A woman was hit by a bullet in her forehead while inside her own apartment in the Bronx.
Shots were fired from an upstairs apartment in her building.
It happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday on Purdy Street in the Parkchester section.
The 55-year-old woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.
Police have taken six people in for questioning.
So far, no charges have been filed.
