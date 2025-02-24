Woman shot in forehead by stray bullet while inside her Bronx apartment

PARKCHESTER, Bronx (WABC) -- A woman was hit by a bullet in her forehead while inside her own apartment in the Bronx.

Shots were fired from an upstairs apartment in her building.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday on Purdy Street in the Parkchester section.

The 55-year-old woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Police have taken six people in for questioning.

So far, no charges have been filed.

