Woman caught on camera abandoning dog in Westchester County arrested, SPCA says

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- A woman who was caught on camera abandoning a dog on the side of a road in Westchester County has been arrested, according to the SPCA.

The SPCA said Marissa Levy was arrested and charged with animal abandonment.

Video footage captured Levy dumping a small Labrador Retriever puppy from an SUV onto Lotus Road in New Rochelle and driving away.

Thanks to an anonymous tip, the woman was identified.

"We will never understand how someone could so callously abandon a defenseless animal and are so thankful that a good Samaritan acted swiftly and rescued Rosie," aid Shannon Laukhuf, SPCA Westchester's Chief Executive Officer.

The dog was adopted by the family whose camera recorded the heartbreaking scene and rescued her. The dog has been renamed Rosie.

(The video above is from a previous report.)

