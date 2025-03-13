Introducing some of the women serving in the NYPD's most elite departments

MARINE PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The number of female officers in the NYPD has grown to 21%, but a closer look shows that the women now serving in the most elite units of the department are also on the rise and drawing attention.

The women of the NYPD who work in many of the department's elite units have roughly 150 years between them.

"You're seeing more and more that they are capable just as much as males. Why not?" said Giselle Rodriguez of the NYPD.

Officers with the Emergency Service Unit respond to some of the most challenging calls, like emergencies in the subway, a person on the tracks, under a train, or a building collapse.

Sgt. Cristina Valdez-Guerrier is one of fewer than 10 women on that team of nearly 300 officers. She believes women bring a different perspective.

"On jobs where there are situations that call for women that like to listen to other women more and it just helped the unit collectively to get the job done," she said.

Meanwhile, Melissa Davis says she's a "boots on the ground type of supervisor."

"If they are doing something, I'm there doing it with them," Davis said.

Officer Christina Orlando and her K-9 partner Lindsay are the first female pairing on patrol in the ESU. Even they are breaking down barriers.

"There used to be a stigma with female dogs that they were very motherly and that they would come back to the handler," Orlando said. "But in reality, Lindsay and I have such a bond, and I trust her with my life."

Life-changing, school safety officers are often the first to spot and prevent conflict among students from escalating.

"They feel like we are their moms, they confide in us, they see us a lot in the morning and after schools," Melissa Cora said.

This group believes the department, now led by a woman, only the second ever, is making progress, and sending a message to other young ladies.

"Don't ever let anybody tell you you can't baby girl, because you can," Valdez-Guerrier said.

