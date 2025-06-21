Two women struck by bullets inside their Newark homes

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two women were struck by bullets inside their homes in Newark.

It happened just after midnight Friday on Leslie Street near St. Peter's Park.

"I thought it was firecrackers, I didn't know," said Stanley Yeanue, the husband of one of the victims.

Yeanue lives right across the street from the park. His wife was shot in the hand while sitting on her bed. There was a gunfight in the street and several windows of his car were shot out.

"Blood is on my hand. I said, 'what blood?' I didn't know it was gunshots. I didn't know it was a gun. It was so confusing," Yeanue said.

Residents next door say at least three gunshots struck their house. They were sleeping at the time and nobody was hurt, but one of those gunshots traveled through their home and struck the home next door. They say there aren't enough police on the block an that they only show up when something like this happens.

Three homes in all were hit by bullets.

Residents say they think about the kids in the community pool across the street and that this time they hope police actually stick around.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.