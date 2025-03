Woolite recalls 16K bottles of laundry detergent due to bacteria risk

Woolite is recalling more than 16,000 bottles of its delicates laundry detergent.

Officials said the soap in question might contain a form of bacteria that's often present in water and soil.

The bacteria can infect a person by entering through the eyes or a cut in the skin.

There have been no related injuries reported, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The detergent was sold on Amazon in January.

More information is available at cpsc.gov.