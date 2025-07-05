WWE 2K25 release date for Nintendo Switch 2 announced



The Nintendo Switch 2's portfolio of sports titles will be growing on July 23, 2025, when WWE 2K25 joins the fray. The Standard Edition, Deadman Edition and Bloodline Edition will launch simultaneously with all three now available for pre-order.

The pricier Deadman and Bloodline Editions come with several pieces of DLC, including the recently released Dunk & Destruction Pack, which features NBA stars Shaquille O'Neal, Tyrese Haliburton and Jalen Brunson as playable characters.

WWE 2K25 offers an immense roster of characters with over 300 wrestlers and special guests to choose from. The title features a single-player campaign as well as the first iteration of the PvPvE mode, The Island, which takes players away from the ring and is inspired by NBA 2K's The City mode. The Island features fully customizable player characters.

Additionally, the game's MyGM mode supports playing with up to three friends for an improved multiplayer experience.

WWE 2K25 originally launched on March 14 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.