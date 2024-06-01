  • Watch Now
YAI hosts Central Park Challenge celebrating people with intellectual, developmental disabilities

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Saturday, June 1, 2024 2:46PM
YAI holds annual Central Park Challenge event
Eyewitness News anchor Bill Ritter has emceed YAI's annual Central Park Challenge since 1999.

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- Expect a day of fun at Central Park this weekend as YAI hosts its annual Central Park Challenge.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday at the Naumburg Bandshell in Central Park.

YAI is an organization that helps and celebrates people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD). Its annual event raises funds to support its mission to "create opportunities for people with I/DD to live, love, work, and learn in their communities."

Eyewitness News anchor Bill Ritter has emceed the event every year since 1999.

The activities include a 3K walk, games, and fun for kids and adults.

You can find more information about the Central Park Challenge on YAI's website.

----------

