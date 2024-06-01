YAI hosts Central Park Challenge celebrating people with intellectual, developmental disabilities

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- Expect a day of fun at Central Park this weekend as YAI hosts its annual Central Park Challenge.
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday at the Naumburg Bandshell in Central Park.
YAI is an organization that helps and celebrates people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD). Its annual event raises funds to support its mission to "create opportunities for people with I/DD to live, love, work, and learn in their communities."
Eyewitness News anchor Bill Ritter has emceed the event every year since 1999.
The activities include a 3K walk, games, and fun for kids and adults.
You can find more information about the Central Park Challenge on YAI's website.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.