YAI holds annual 3K walk in Central Park

The annual YAI 3k Walk was held in Central Park on Saturday.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Saturday was proof positive that people with intellectual and developmental disabilities will not be stopped.

YAI held its annual 3K walk in Central Park. The event has been a tradition since 1986.

Eyewitness News Anchor Bill Ritter has been hosting the event for many years and was there at the starting line revving people up.

If you add up all the participants over the years, Saturday's event included the 100,000th walker.

