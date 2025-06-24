Yankees aim to end road slide, face the Reds

New York Yankees (45-33, first in the AL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (41-38, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Carlos Rodon (9-5, 3.10 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Reds: Chase Burns (0-0)

Yankees -162, Reds +135; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees will try to break a four-game road slide when they play the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati is 41-38 overall and 21-17 in home games. Reds pitchers have a collective 3.84 ERA, which ranks sixth in the NL.

New York is 45-33 overall and 21-17 on the road. Yankees hitters have a collective .451 slugging percentage to rank second in the majors.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gavin Lux has 14 doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Reds. Elly De La Cruz is 14 for 41 with two doubles, two triples and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has 15 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 32 RBI for the Yankees. Trent Grisham is 9 for 38 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .263 batting average, 4.28 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Yankees: 3-7, .237 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Reds: Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (flexor), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (groin), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (groin), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (foot), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Noelvi Marte: 10-Day IL (side), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Ryan Yarbrough: 15-Day IL (oblique), Oswaldo Cabrera: 60-Day IL (ankle), Yerry De Los Santos: 15-Day IL (elbow), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (knee), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (back)

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.