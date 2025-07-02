Austin Wells, Trent Grisham return, but Yankees' slide continues

TORONTO -- Yankees catcher Austin Wells returned to action Wednesday following a three-game absence, coming on as a pinch runner in the eighth inning of New York's 11-9 lossat Toronto.

The Yankees are 13-18 since May 28, losing six of the past 10 series.

"We've got to play better," slugger Aaron Judge said. "That's what it comes down to. If we play better, we'll put ourselves in a better position."

Outfielder Trent Grisham also returned, coming in to pinch hit for DJ LeMahieu earlier in the eighth and playing center field. Grisham left Monday's game after a cleat caught the turf.

Wells had been sidelined since Saturday as Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the catcher was recovering from an invasive test for a circulatory issue in his left index finger. He ran for Giancarlo Stanton after the DH walked.

Ben Rice started at catcher against Toronto on Wednesday night after making his second and third starts behind the plate this season against the Athletics last weekend. Rice couldn't come up with a wild pitch from Devin Williams in the bottom of the eighth that allowed George Springer to score the tiebreaking run.

"That's on me there," Rice said. "I've got to find a way to keep it in front."

Williams said Rice wasn't to blame.

"I've got to make a better pitch there," Williams said. "It wasn't the easiest one to block for Ben."

Right-hander Luis Gil missed a scheduled throwing session Tuesday because his wife was giving birth, Boone said before the game. The 2024 AL Rookie of the Year instead will throw Thursday.

Gil has not pitched for the Yankees this season because of a high-grade lat strain in his pitching shoulder.

The Yankees recalled right-hander Clayton Beeter from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday and righty Geoff Hartlieb was designated for assignment.

Beeter was 0-0 with a 1.02 ERA in 16 games at Triple-A, where he struck out 29 batters in 17 innings. Beeter had two saves in three chances.

"He's been on our board now for a couple of years kind of pushing the envelope to be part of the mix," Boone said. "He's really talented. Hopefully he can come up here and carve out a spot for himself in the bullpen."

Hartlieb made his only Yankees appearance in Tuesday's 12-5 loss, allowing three runs in one inning.