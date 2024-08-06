Police believe body transported on Metro-North train before being dumped in shopping cart in Yonkers

The body of a man found burned in a shopping cart in Yonkers is believed to have traveled from the Bronx on a Metro-North train.

YONKERS, New York (WABC) -- The person discovered dead in a shopping cart on the Yonkers-Mount Vernon border is believed to have been killed in the Bronx.

Detectives think the man was killed somewhere in the confines of the 41st Precinct.

His body was rolled in a shopping cart onto a Metro-North train, and taken to Westchester County, where it was dumped and set on fire.

The remains were discovered blocks from the Mount Vernon West Station on the Metro-North Harlem line.

The victim's hands were cut off and teeth were knocked out, delaying identification of the body.

The dismembered hands and feet were discovered when detectives executed a search warrant at 903 Rogers Place in the Bronx Monday night.

The body parts were found in the apartment's kitchen.

The rest of the person's body, head, torso and legs, were located in the shopping cart in Yonkers.

Drugs and a gun were found in Bronx apartment's bedroom. Detectives are continuing to execute a search warrant on the location.

The medical examiner will now determine the victim's identity and the cause of death, which is being investigated as a homicide.

The gruesome discovery was first made near the Oak Street Bridge over the Bronx River Parkway just before 2 a.m. Monday.

There is no word on any arrests or suspects at this time.

Police officials say this crime is not connected to the nearby discovery of another corpse last Wednesday. That death was classified as a suicide.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or text TALK to 741-741 or visit 988lifeline.org/ for free confidential emotional support 24 hours a day 7 days a week. Even if it feels like it, you are not alone.

