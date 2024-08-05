Investigation underway after body found in shopping cart under bridge in Yonkers, source says

YONKERS, New York (WABC) -- An investigation is underway in Yonkers after police found a body early Monday morning.
The body was found near the Oak Street bridge near the Mount Vernon border just before 2 a.m.
A source close to the investigation says the body was dismembered in a shopping cart.
Police are still on the scene at the active death investigation.
Few other details have been released.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
