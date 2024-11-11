10-year-old girl shot in front of Starbucks in Harlem, police say

HARLEM (WABC) -- A 10-year-old girl was shot in the abdomen in Harlem on Monday in front of a Starbucks, police said.

Police said the girl was shot on West 145th Street just after 3 p.m.

She was rushed to Harlem Hospital in a police cruiser, police said.

Police said the girl was shot in front of the Starbucks, and the front window was shattered by a bullet.

Police said two males fled north on Bradhurst Avenue.

