A school bus crashed with children aboard Monday morning in New Jersey.The school bus veered off the road and crashed into a utility pole causing power lines to fall on top of the vehicle.It happened at Long Hill Road and Meyersville Road.There were reports of students on the bus at the time of the crash.So far, there is no word of any injuries.Once the power was turned off, the children were removed from the bus.The cause of the crash is under investigation.Stay with Eyewitness News and abc7NY for the latest on this breaking news story.----------