Power restored to all customers following massive outage in Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Power has been restored to all customers following a massive blackout on the West Side of Manhattan.

Naveen Dhaliwal has updates from Columbus Circle.



The loss of power stretched from 5th Avenue to Hudson River, and around 34th-72nd Streets starting shortly before 7:00 p.m, and more than 40,000 customers were affected.

A large-scale power outage impacted Upper Manhattan and Midtown on Saturday evening.



Mayor Bill de Blasio, who was campaigning in Iowa, spoke with Eyewitness News on the phone, and reported that based on information from officials that there was a mechanical problem on a transmission line between two ConEd substations.

Mayor Bill de Blasio updates on mass power outage in Manhattan.



The CEO of Con Edison said a total of 6 networks went down. Computer at main feeder station located on 49th Street triggered a precautionary shut down of the networks.

He says it did not appear to be excessive load. They will do root cause investigation after the power is back.

Lincoln Center, Columbus Circle and some Broadway theaters were among the many locations impacted.

The outage knocked out traffic lights across the area.

NYPD was directing traffic at intersections with dark traffic lights. Governor Andrew Cuomo reports he is sending State Police and National Guards to help patrol the streets throughout the night.

In addition, all lanes of West 42nd Street to West 71st Street between the Hudson River to 5th Avenue were closed in both directions.

The MTA says outages were reported at subway stations throughout Manhattan, but service continued.



Mount Sinai West lost power and switched to backup generator power. They had no AC power and no elevator service.

The Parks Department in Manhattan lost all power too. So did WABC-TV, but the station remained on the air thanks to back-up generators.

FDNY says they had numerous elevators stuck around the Upper West Side. Officials planned to check all buildings to make sure no one else was stuck as power came back.



There are no reports of injuries.

