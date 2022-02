Single ticket sold in Connecticut wins $183 million Powerball jackpot

EMBED >More News Videos An Amtrak Acela train was stopped in Queens for hours on Monday before passengers were safely taken to NYC. N.J. Burkett has the latest on this story.

CHESHIRE, Connecticut (WABC) -- A single ticket sold in Connecticut matched all six numbers to win the $183 million Powerball jackpot Monday night.The winning numbers were 16-25-27-49-55, with a Powerball of 17 with a Power Play of 3x.The numbers were drawn live Monday night on ABC7NY.Connecticut lottery officials confirmed to ABC affiliate WTNH that the ticket was sold at the One-Stop Convenience Store on South Main Street in Cheshire.The estimated cash value of the jackpot is $122.4 million.The jackpot now resets to $20 million for the next drawing on Wednesday.To date, Powerball holds the world record for largest jackpot, won in 2016. The record $1.586 billion jackpot was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.1. $1.586 Billion - Jan. 13, 2016 - CA, FL, TN2. $768.4 Million - March 27, 2019 - WI3. $758.7 Million - Aug. 23, 2017 - MA4. $731.1 Million - Jan. 20, 2021 - MD5. $699.8 Million - Oct. 4, 2021 - CA6. $687.8 Million - Oct. 27, 2018 - IA, NY7. $632.6 Million - Jan. 5, 2022 - CA, WI8. $590.5 Million - May 18, 2013 - FL9. $587.5 Million - Nov. 28, 2012 - AZ, MO10. $564.1 Million - Feb. 11, 2015 - NC, PR, TXYou can see the Powerball drawings at abc7ny.com/lottery on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m. on ABC7NY.Mega Millions is also streamed at abc7ny.com/lottery on Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00 p.m.Powerball tickets are $2 per play, and tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.----------