Single ticket sold in Connecticut wins $183 million Powerball jackpot

The winning numbers were 16-25-27-49-55, with a Powerball of 17 with a Power Play of 3x.
The numbers were drawn live Monday night on ABC7NY.
Connecticut lottery officials confirmed to ABC affiliate WTNH that the ticket was sold at the One-Stop Convenience Store on South Main Street in Cheshire.
The estimated cash value of the jackpot is $122.4 million.
The jackpot now resets to $20 million for the next drawing on Wednesday.
To date, Powerball holds the world record for largest jackpot, won in 2016. The record $1.586 billion jackpot was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.
Top 10 Powerball Jackpots
1. $1.586 Billion - Jan. 13, 2016 - CA, FL, TN
2. $768.4 Million - March 27, 2019 - WI
3. $758.7 Million - Aug. 23, 2017 - MA
4. $731.1 Million - Jan. 20, 2021 - MD
5. $699.8 Million - Oct. 4, 2021 - CA
6. $687.8 Million - Oct. 27, 2018 - IA, NY
7. $632.6 Million - Jan. 5, 2022 - CA, WI
8. $590.5 Million - May 18, 2013 - FL
9. $587.5 Million - Nov. 28, 2012 - AZ, MO
10. $564.1 Million - Feb. 11, 2015 - NC, PR, TX
You can see the Powerball drawings at abc7ny.com/lottery on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m. on ABC7NY.
Mega Millions is also streamed at abc7ny.com/lottery on Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00 p.m.
Powerball tickets are $2 per play, and tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
