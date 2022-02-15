Society

Single ticket sold in Connecticut wins $183 million Powerball jackpot

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

CHESHIRE, Connecticut (WABC) -- A single ticket sold in Connecticut matched all six numbers to win the $183 million Powerball jackpot Monday night.

The winning numbers were 16-25-27-49-55, with a Powerball of 17 with a Power Play of 3x.

The numbers were drawn live Monday night on ABC7NY.

Connecticut lottery officials confirmed to ABC affiliate WTNH that the ticket was sold at the One-Stop Convenience Store on South Main Street in Cheshire.

TOP NEWS | More than 100 passengers trapped for 7 hours on stalled Amtrak train in Queens
EMBED More News Videos

An Amtrak Acela train was stopped in Queens for hours on Monday before passengers were safely taken to NYC. N.J. Burkett has the latest on this story.


The estimated cash value of the jackpot is $122.4 million.

The jackpot now resets to $20 million for the next drawing on Wednesday.

To date, Powerball holds the world record for largest jackpot, won in 2016. The record $1.586 billion jackpot was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots
1. $1.586 Billion - Jan. 13, 2016 - CA, FL, TN
2. $768.4 Million - March 27, 2019 - WI
3. $758.7 Million - Aug. 23, 2017 - MA
4. $731.1 Million - Jan. 20, 2021 - MD
5. $699.8 Million - Oct. 4, 2021 - CA
6. $687.8 Million - Oct. 27, 2018 - IA, NY
7. $632.6 Million - Jan. 5, 2022 - CA, WI
8. $590.5 Million - May 18, 2013 - FL
9. $587.5 Million - Nov. 28, 2012 - AZ, MO
10. $564.1 Million - Feb. 11, 2015 - NC, PR, TX

You can see the Powerball drawings at abc7ny.com/lottery on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m. on ABC7NY.

Mega Millions is also streamed at abc7ny.com/lottery on Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00 p.m.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play, and tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

MORE NEWS: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
EMBED More News Videos

It's almost time to file your federal tax return and there are a handful of changes you need to know about, including steps you need to take regarding child tax credit payments.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycheshirepowerballlottery
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man critically injured in NYC apartment fire has died
Just announced: See who will host the 2022 Oscars
Outrage, grief in wake of grisly Chinatown murder
1,400 NYC workers fired over vax mandate; free at-home tests doled out
Massive fire tears through home in Paterson, New Jersey
Brittney Johnson first Black actress to play 'Glinda' in 'Wicked'
AccuWeather: Sunny, not as harsh
Show More
Brian Laundrie's cause of death, new details revealed in autopsy
Russia says some forces pulling back amid Ukraine crisis
Navy engineer pleads guilty to selling submarine secrets
COVID Updates: NY AG gets $400k refund for false rapid COVID testing
Track fire causes smoke, train delays at Manhattan subway station
More TOP STORIES News